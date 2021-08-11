Man Utd Board ‘put up three players for sale’ to make room for a fourth player summer signing identified

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United’s boss, will have to go before he is able to think of bringing in more players this summer. After adding Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho to their team, the Red Devils spent more than PS100million.

Old Trafford is optimistic that United can challenge for the Premier League title this season. However, work continues to be done on finalizing the squad for the new season. There could also be additional changes. United are currently looking to trim down their squad and according to the Manchester Evening News, there are three players now up for sale. Jesse Lingard is one of them. He is currently available for a permanent contract after having a great season on loan with West Ham.

Before the transfer window closes, Andreas Pereira or Phil Jones could also be up for grabs. In the recent draw of 2-2 with Brentford at Old Trafford, United was dominated by an attacker who scored a spectacular volley. Lazio, Fenerbahce and others have expressed interest in the role but have not received any offers. Jones wants to forget his injuries, but United will not allow him.

Solskjaer already loaned Axel Tuanzebe to Solskjaer, while Varane and Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly, will be his primary centre-backs next year. Jones has been reported to be attracted by Premier League clubs, but Jones' wages remain a hurdle. United is also rumored to be seeking a new central midfielder as part of their search for a fourth player. However, the signing is contingent on United's ability to raise funds from the clearing of the decks.

