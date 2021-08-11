Man Utd “to lose out on millions because of swap deal” in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer transfer blow

Manchester United are primed to miss out on millions because Crystal Palace are open to doing a swap deal that would see Wilfried Zaha leave the club, reports say. Since his departure from the Red Devils in 2015, the Ivory Coast international was at the club. A move from Selhurst Park is possible.

Manchester United has made three new additions this summer to its squad.

Tom Heaton was a free transfer to Aston Villa. The veteran will keep David De Gea (and Tom Heaton) on the right foot in goalkeeping.

Four years after Jose Mourinho tried to get Jadon Sancho in, United paid PS73million for Jadon Sancho.

Raphael Varane, the Real Madrid star is set to become the Red Devils’ third signing of the summer.

In an ideal world United might still sign a few signings prior to the August 31 transfer window closing.

Any further reinforcements must be paid for either by players quitting or club profits from clauses in their contracts.

