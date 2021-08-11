Marvel: Dave Bautista blasts Drax’s forgotten backstory. ‘It’s what it’s’

Guardians of the Galaxy
When Drax the Destroyer was introduced in 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy he was an instant hit. Bautista played the role of this outrageous fighter. He was on a mission to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin), who had murdered his daughter and wife. Drax was on a mission to exact revenge against the evil villain throughout the movie and the sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Bautista revealed that this storyline has been abandoned.
Bautista frequently talks to his fans on Twitter when they ask him questions.
A fan asked recently: “Waiting for #Drax to be mentally after #thanos has finally died. @DaveBautista has stated that he will not be returning after the next film, so I am hoping for a peaceful, happy ending to The Destroyer, rather than seeing him die in battle.
He couldn’t resist responding to his former wrestler and sharing his thoughts on the heartbreaking story.
Blade Runner 2049’s star stated that “that whole Drax/Thanos History seemed to have been swept under the carpet.” (sic).
READ MORE: Marvel star Dave Bautista responds to ‘not being asked’ to return
Marvel: Dave Bautista spoke out about Drax’s storyline
Let us know your thoughts. Join the debate in the comments section here
Bautista continued: “I have always wondered why, but all the reasons I could think of just shakes my head *****. It’s what it is.”
Drax’s storyline briefly continued into Avengers Infinity War, where he attacked Thanos on the planet of Knowhere.
However, he has never been mentioned after that.
To make things even more complicated, Thanos has since been killed by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers Endgame.
The entire Drax,Thanos story seemed to have been swept under the carpet. It’s a mystery to me why, but I can think of no other explanations. It’s what it is. https://t.co/AXlFcKYq5E
Vaxxed! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. @DaveBautistaSeptember 9, 2021
Marvel: Drax was searching for his revenge
This means that Drax has completed his mission and will now take a break from the universe-saving tasks?
Bautista has already confirmed he will not be continuing his journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.
Fans were previously informed by him that he worked in trilogies. James Gunn had already stated it was his final film and that if James is finished, I will be done.
“Also, I will be 54 by Guardians 3’s release, and the shirtless thing just keeps getting more difficult for me. It’s been a wonderful journey and now I want to wrap it all up.
DO NOT MISS…
Marvel star Dave Bautista responds to ‘not being asked’ to return [NEWS]
Guardians of the Galaxy: Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 the last? [INFO]
Marvel fans are realising this Loki character has a very clever name [INSIGHT]
Dave Bautista – I’d love to be back as Hinx in Bond 25,
Marvel: How will Drax’s storyline end?
Marvel timeline
James Gunn is the Guardians of the Galaxy director and has confirmed that he won’t be returning after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
On his Instagram, he said: “[Vol3] ends the story that I began telling in Vol 1.” For me, it’s the end.
Then he said, “Right now, I intend on the third [movie] ending.” It’s not true. I’ve seen filmmakers say that way too many times and then go back to what they’ve said.
“But yes, 3 is nearly certain the end for me and this group of Guardians.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a comic book that has a changing line-up of heroes.
It would be logical for Drax to leave the team, as it is now the spotlight.
This could mean that Peter Quill may be leaving the series after Vol 3 is over?
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 and Vol 2 are available on Disney Plus now.
Publited at Wed. 11 August 2021, 06:31:00 +0000