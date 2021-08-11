Marvel: Dave Bautista blasts Drax’s forgotten backstory. ‘It’s what it’s’

Guardians of the Galaxy

When Drax the Destroyer was introduced in 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy he was an instant hit. Bautista played the role of this outrageous fighter. He was on a mission to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin), who had murdered his daughter and wife. Drax was on a mission to exact revenge against the evil villain throughout the movie and the sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Bautista revealed that this storyline has been abandoned.

Similar articles

Bautista frequently talks to his fans on Twitter when they ask him questions. A fan asked recently: “Waiting for #Drax to be mentally after #thanos has finally died. @DaveBautista has stated that he will not be returning after the next film, so I am hoping for a peaceful, happy ending to The Destroyer, rather than seeing him die in battle. - Advertisement - He couldn’t resist responding to his former wrestler and sharing his thoughts on the heartbreaking story. Blade Runner 2049’s star stated that “that whole Drax/Thanos History seemed to have been swept under the carpet.” (sic). READ MORE: Marvel star Dave Bautista responds to ‘not being asked’ to return

- Advertisement - Marvel: Dave Bautista spoke out about Drax’s storyline

Let us know your thoughts. Join the debate in the comments section here Bautista continued: “I have always wondered why, but all the reasons I could think of just shakes my head *****. It’s what it is.” Drax’s storyline briefly continued into Avengers Infinity War, where he attacked Thanos on the planet of Knowhere. - Advertisement - However, he has never been mentioned after that. To make things even more complicated, Thanos has since been killed by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers Endgame.

The entire Drax,Thanos story seemed to have been swept under the carpet. It’s a mystery to me why, but I can think of no other explanations. It’s what it is. https://t.co/AXlFcKYq5E Vaxxed! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. @DaveBautistaSeptember 9, 2021

Marvel: Drax was searching for his revenge

Similar articles

Dave Bautista – I’d love to be back as Hinx in Bond 25,

Marvel: How will Drax’s storyline end?

Marvel timeline

James Gunn is the Guardians of the Galaxy director and has confirmed that he won’t be returning after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 On his Instagram, he said: “[Vol3] ends the story that I began telling in Vol 1.” For me, it’s the end. Then he said, “Right now, I intend on the third [movie] ending.” It’s not true. I’ve seen filmmakers say that way too many times and then go back to what they’ve said. “But yes, 3 is nearly certain the end for me and this group of Guardians.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a comic book that has a changing line-up of heroes. It would be logical for Drax to leave the team, as it is now the spotlight. This could mean that Peter Quill may be leaving the series after Vol 3 is over? Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 and Vol 2 are available on Disney Plus now.

Publited at Wed. 11 August 2021, 06:31:00 +0000