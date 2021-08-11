Mateo Kovacic’s Chelsea Warning for Man City and Man Utd Liverpool – “Won’t Stop There”

Mateo Kovacic thinks that Chelsea could become a serial winner under Thomas Tuchel. After a two-year loan period, the Croatian midfielder moved to Chelsea from Real Madrid.

The 27-year old learned to win in Spain, winning three Champions Leagues, one La Liga title and two Fifa Club world cups, two Uefa Super Cups as well as Supercopa de Espana. At Chelsea Kovacic already has more to add, as he won the Champions League and also the Europa League in May. The skilled midfielder believes that there is more to the challenging German. Romelu Lukaku is poised to move to London with Chelsea, so they are likely to compete against Manchester City and Liverpool for the title next season. MUST READ: Chelsea boss Tuchel offers Havertz and Werner hint despite Lukaku deal

Kovacic stated that Chelsea is an elite club, which is why it is always competing for the trophies. This young team proved that it is possible to achieve amazing things in just one year. The journey is not over. We are a young, hungry team who want titles. To lift the first title of the season, we need to focus tonight. We have tonight the chance to lift a trophy for the first time – we will try our best to beat a formidable opponent.

We must rebuild that same spirit which put us in a position to achieve those results. It is important to not lose sight of this by focusing too heavily on pressure or expectations. It is a daily process. It doesn't have to be complicated if you are careful. It doesn't feel pressure, because that is what I expect of myself. "I want to improve every day. I use my experiences and be the best coach that I can every day. I want to be an example. To arrive at the training ground in a positive mood, full of energy, and eager to share the experience with others. It isn't over. The journey has just begun and it won't end.

Publiated at Wed. 11 August 2021, 06:30:07 +0000