NRL WAG Tahlia Giumelli models stunning wedding dresses She is preparing to wed Tom Burgess

By Newslanes Media
0
22

"Can't wait" to get married: WAG Tahlia Giulia tries on stunning wedding dresses ahead of the nuptials with NRL star Tom Burgess

By Alisha Buaya For Daily Mail Australia

By Alisha Buaya For Daily Mail Australia

Published by Last Updated:

Tahlia Giumelli and her NRL star beau Tom Burgess have been forced to reschedule their wedding plans after postponing the nuptials amid the Covid pandemic.

But on Wednesday, the WAG revealed she is still on the hunt for a the perfect wedding dress.

The 28-year-old shared a photo of herself at a boutique trying on gowns prior to the lockdown.

Ready to wed: Tahlia Giumelli and her NRL star beau Tom Burgess have been forced to reschedule their wedding plans after postponing the nuptials amid the Covid pandemic. But on Wednesday, the WAG revealed she is still on the hunt for a the perfect wedding dress

Stunning: The 28-year-old shared a photo of herself at a boutique trying on gowns prior to the lockdown

Her photo showed the back of the wedding dress – an elegant white gown with a long train. 

Her dress was paired with a sheer chapel length veil that featured white embellishments. 

‘Trying on wedding dresses (pre lockdown) can’t wait to finally say I do,’ the mother-of-two wrote in the caption, tagging her fiancé. 

However, Tahlia made no indication if dress pictured was her final choice. 

Tahlia and the Tom’s daughters –  Sophie, two, and Elodie, eight months – finally reunited with South Sydney Rabbitohs star last week.

Reunited! This comes after Tahlia and the couple’s daughters – Sophie, two, and Elodie, eight months – reunited with South Sydney Rabbitohs star Tom last week. They spent two weeks in hotel quarantine before joining their NRL star partners in their respective hubs

The model and her children were among many Sydney-based family members who spent two weeks in hotel quarantine at a Gold Coast resort, before joining their NRL star partners in their respective hubs.

In July, Tahlia revealed that she and Tom made the heart-breaking decision to postpone their nuptials. 

She said in an Instagram Story post: ‘After almost two years of planning. Tom and I had to make the sad decision to postpone and move our wedding venue completely. 

‘Sad news’: In July, Tahlia revealed that she and Tom made the heart-breaking decision to postpone their nuptials. ‘With another wave of Covid hitting NSW our priority is and always will be the safety of our family and friends,’ she explained

‘With another wave of Covid hitting NSW our priority is and always will be the safety of our family and friends. 

‘I have no doubt when it happens it will be just as amazing. Really feel for all the brides who have had to do the same. But right now a I wedding didn’t seem like a number one priority’. 

Tahlia and Tom announced their engagement on New Year’s Eve 2019, after three years of dating. A wedding date is yet to be announced.

Publiated at Wed., 11 August 2021 06:42.35 +0000

