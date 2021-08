Today, the Pokemon Company announced Dynamaxing to celebrate two years of Pokemon Masters EX on iOS and Android. This feature was introduced by Pokemon Sword & Shield for the Nintendo Switch. Dynamaxing allows a Pokemon to grow in size and alters their moves while increasing their HP. According to the Pokemon Company, Hop & Zamazenta as well as Sygna Suit Len & Eternatus are making their debuts today.

Dynamax Rally Coming Soon It’s almost time for the two-year anniversary celebration of Pokemon Masters EX! Hop & Zamazenta, Sygna Suit Le & Eternatus and Sygna Sur Leon & Emeritus will be available on August 11. Pasio will be the home of Dynamax! Hop & Zamazenta invites you to join them in an event! Details:https://t.co/MEfFAHcMlz pic.twitter.com/lLZpyi0xuh — Pokemon Masters EX (@PokemonMasters)August 10, 2021

Publited at Wed. 11 August 2021, 08:16.58 +0000