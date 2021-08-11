Price of Bitcoin: Cryptocurrency rises nearly 20 points It can go to the Moon

Bitcoin is still the most popular cryptocurrency, and single tokens are worth thousands of pounds. According to trading platforms, the latest estimates place Bitcoin at PS33174 (46,005) per coin, an approximate one percent gain over 24 hours. The coin has lost nearly 20% of its value over the past week. This raises questions about whether the currency is headed “to the Moon”.

Is Bitcoin able to “go to the Moon?”

The most bullish prediction market watchers could make is that a cryptocurrency might “go to the Moon”.

People who declare their token as such are confident that it will be of astronomical value.

However, this trust is frequently misplaced especially when it comes to cryptocurrency.

