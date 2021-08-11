Quantcast
Samsung’s latest folding devices live on TV

By Newslanes Media
Samsung will introduce many new products starting at today7 AM PT/10AM ETYouI wrote many words on what to expectFrom the latest Unpacked event. This is a lengthy list that shows a return to pre-pandemic times, when companies used separate events for each new product.

The proceedings can be streamed here

This is the quick bulleted version based upon a flood of leaks in the last few weeks and months.

  • Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3
  • Galaxy Watch 4
  • Galaxy Buds 2

The first three have been confirmed by Samsung. Samsung provided some details about its forthcoming foldables. The new smartwatch has also been discussed in detail — at least from a software perspective. Google and Samsung have been talking about their joint software platform.

We will soon have more information on each of these topics. Perhaps even an unexpected surprise? Perhaps. You can be sure to keep up with all the news.

Publiated at Wed 11 August 2021, 13:21:15 +0000

