Sonic and Tails join the Super Monkey Ball Gang to have a Celebrate a special birthday bash

Today, we are very happy to announce that Sonic and Tails will be rolling intoSuper Monkey Ball Banana ManiaS on October 5!

Sega’s special Sega collaboration celebrates the 20th anniversary of Sonic The Hedgehog and Super Monkey Ball respectively (which actually have the same birthday on June 23rd!). Blue Blur, his sidekick and two-tailed companion speed through the Super Monkey Ball world in plenty of time to meet AiAi (and the monkey gang) for their latest adventure. Both characters are free and can be unlocked via normal gameplay.

Sonic fans love playing classic characters as they celebrate the character’s historic legacy. The authenticity of the game is enhanced by little touches such as Sonic’s Spin Attack, which he uses to increase his speed and replace AiAi with Sonic’s favourite bananas. These can both be obtained free of charge from the Super Monkey Ball Banana Maniapoint Shop by accumulating points through gameplay. The time required to unlock them will vary, but players should be able do so within 30 minutes.

Sonic and Tails are part of a star cast for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, which also includes Beat from Jet Set Radio as well as other yet to be revealed guest stars. S on Octoboer 5. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will also be compatible with Smart Delivery, so fans won’t have to purchase the game more than once.