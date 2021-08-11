Sri Lanka Travel: When does Sri Lanka leave the red list?

Since 2020, the country has been leading a fierce fight against Covid with less than 1000 cases per week at its peak.

The latest spike in Sri Lankan infections, which began in July and ended on August 8, saw the highest number of cases. 3,951 new infections were reported.

- Advertisement -

Despite being a record for India, the number of infections in the country is still far lower than those in the UK and India.

Indian officials continue to report almost 40,000 infections per day, while British victims number approximately 27,000.

Publited at Thu, 12 August 2021 00.31.56 +0000