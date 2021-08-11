Taika Waititi gives first update on Akira live-action movie

For around 20 years, the live-action Akira adaptation has floated around Hollywood. The latest director to be assigned the masterpiece is New Zealand’s Marvel stalwart Taika Waititi, whose instantly recognisable style could breathe new life into Katusihiro Otomo’s film – however, in the past few years, he hit a snag.

Waititi was very transparent about the fact that studios keep cancelling or pushing back Akira’s new version.

It was revealed that Waititi would be directing the film in 2021.

However, after Thor: Love and Thunder was announced, the movie was pushed back to allow him to meet his Marvel requirements.

In a fresh interview, the director gives his first update about the current version of Akira.

He stated, “I am still trying to make it.” That’s why I won’t give up. (Via Wired)

READ MORE: AKIRA 4K UHD Remaster is the only way to watch seminal film