These are the best places to stay in the UK for this summer’s vacation. Full list

Which are the most beautiful wild swimming spots in the UK
Before you decide to go swimming in a river or lake, make sure that it’s legal.
Some bodies of water are not suitable for swimming.
After holidaymakers make sure that they are able to swim, it is important to remember that wild swimming can only be done in cold water.
The body may go into shock if it jumps in.
Always check water levels and enter slowly.
A spokesperson stated that swimming in natural water is dangerous. He also warned about the dangers of sailing boats and deep-water diving.
Achmelvich Beach, Scotland
Murlough Bay in County Antrim (Northern Ireland
Kailpot Crag Ullswater Lake District
Lake Windermere Lake District
Linhope Spout Lake District
The Grantchester Meadows, Cambridgeshire
Stainforth Force North Yorkshire
Janet’s Foss, Malham
Lumb Falls in West Yorkshire
River Derwent, Chatsworth House, Derbyshire
Bryher. Isles of Scilly
Stair Hole, Dorset
Mullion Cove, Cornwall
Salmon Leaps, River Teign, Devon
River Thames, Pangbourne, Berkshire
Wed 11 August 2021, 20:53:11 +0000