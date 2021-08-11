Quantcast
These are the best places to stay in the UK for this summer’s vacation. Full list

By Newslanes Media
Which are the most beautiful wild swimming spots in the UK __S.2__

Before you decide to go swimming in a river or lake, make sure that it’s legal.

Some bodies of water are not suitable for swimming.

After holidaymakers make sure that they are able to swim, it is important to remember that wild swimming can only be done in cold water.

The body may go into shock if it jumps in.

Always check water levels and enter slowly.

A spokesperson stated that swimming in natural water is dangerous. He also warned about the dangers of sailing boats and deep-water diving.

LeaseCar has compiled a list of the top wild swimming spots in the UK for holidaymakers who are ready to plunge.

Achmelvich Beach, Scotland

Murlough Bay in County Antrim (Northern Ireland

Kailpot Crag Ullswater Lake District

Lake Windermere Lake District

Linhope Spout Lake District

The Grantchester Meadows, Cambridgeshire

Stainforth Force North Yorkshire

Janet’s Foss, Malham

Lumb Falls in West Yorkshire

River Derwent, Chatsworth House, Derbyshire

Bryher. Isles of Scilly

Stair Hole, Dorset

Mullion Cove, Cornwall

Salmon Leaps, River Teign, Devon

River Thames, Pangbourne, Berkshire

Publiated at Wed 11 August 2021, 20:53:11 +0000

