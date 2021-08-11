Virgin Media boosts broadband as more houses get the ultimate Download speeds

Virgin Media O2 has confirmed that it is bringing its speedy Gig1 broadband service to more homes across the UK. This telecoms company has announced it added one-and-a half million more properties to its ultimate service, which allows users download files 14 times faster than current UK standards.

Gig1 subscribers will have the ability to download a complete HD blockbuster movie in less than 40 seconds. A massive 50GB PS5 game takes just seven minutes. With a 70Mbps connection, that same title could take nearly two hours.

Virgin claims that the service is now available to more than 8 million customers, which makes it the UK’s largest gigabit broadband provider. Gig1 is now available in Bournemouth and Bristol as well as Northampton, Sunderland Wolverhampton Wigan, York, Northampton and Sunderland.

Virgin Media O2 also hopes to offer gigabit broadband speeds by 2021 across the entire network that spans more than 15,000,000 homes.

