Weedmaps now offers in-app marijuana purchasing for iPhone Users

Weedmaps customers can now buy cannabis from Apple’s App Store thanks to loosening restrictions. Weedmaps customers can now browse and select cannabis, make purchases, and then have the item delivered or picked up from their app. Due to Apple restrictions and other federal regulations, previously users couldn’t locate or browse the menus at local stores.

You can now download the updated app.

Apple has opened the App Store to some marijuana apps. This is the reason for this change. The new guidelines make it clear that licensed cannabis operators are subject to the same Apple restrictions as licensed pharmacies. This allows apps such Weedmaps which list licensed cannabis operators, the ability to provide these services.

Justin Dean, chief technology officer at WM Technology Inc, stated that “our ability to allow ordering functionality via our iOS mobile app is a game changer that will improve accessibility both for our customers and our business partners alike.” We are encouraged to see attitudes and policies towards cannabis change in a way that will lead to remarkable growth. Our platform will allow you to place orders for cannabis at retailers via a simpler method.

Weedmaps is in a rare position on the market. It’s one of the most popular cannabis apps and is used all over the country. Unlike competing delivery services, like Eaze, Weedmaps is not facilitating delivery. This platform is only for licensed dispensaries that offer delivery services to post their products and services.

Apps like Weedmaps are now restricted by the App Store to allow users only to order within geo-restricted areas where marijuana sales are allowed. If a user is located in an area where marijuana sales are prohibited, then they can’t order cannabis from legal dispensaries.

The Apple App Store’s previous policy can be found here:

Apps which encourage the use of vape and tobacco products or illegal drugs are prohibited from the App Store. Any app that promotes minors to use any of these substances is rejected. It is against the law to facilitate sales of controlled substances, marijuana or tobacco (except in licensed pharmacies).

Below is the most recent policy, as it was published on June 7. The bold highlights the significant changes.

Apps which encourage the use of vape and tobacco products or illegal drugs are prohibited from the App Store. Any app that promotes minors to use any of these substances is rejected. Except for pharmacies licensed to sell controlled substances, facilitating their sale is not allowed.Legal or licensed cannabis dispensariesOr tobacco are not permitted.” You can find more information here Apps which provide high-regulated services (such as healthcare and banking)Legal cannabis usageAir travel, and ) and that are sensitive to user information, should be submitted only by the legal entity providing these services and not an individual developer.Geo-restricted apps that allow legal cannabis sales must only be used in the relevant legal jurisdiction.“

Publiated at Wed 11 August 2021, 14:25.41 +0000