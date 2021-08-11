What is the date for college football’s first game in 2021 Complete Week 0 Schedule for FBS Teams

Although it isn’t the official beginning of college football season yet, it is close. Week 0 for the 2021 season has begun and it brings with it another year of stories.

As always, the usual questions remain: Who will win the College Football Playoff?” Which player will win the Heisman Trophy Which team will be crowned the national champion? These are compelling stories, important ones. But they could be the most interesting storylines in 2021. It may happen off-the-field after the busiest offseason in college football history.

At first, it appeared to be the reformation of the Playoff from four to 12 teams would be the storyline of the year — that quickly took a backseat with news that Oklahoma and Texas will jump ship from the Big 12 to join the SEC. That is the first act of what will likely be another huge round of conference realignment, one that likely will leave the college football landscape unrecognizable to observers in 2021.

The NCAA also gives student-athletes unprecedented mobility and agency. This includes the one-time rule allowing athletes to transfer immediately to another school. But the bigger story is the ability for athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, which has already created significant paydays for college football’s stars.

The ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. The coronavirus may have less impact than expected on 2021’s season, as several teams already reported high vaccination rates. However it is too soon to predict that it will not have an impact at all.

It was easy to forget that this year’s football season had actual action, and the results as well as the consequences. With so many stories going on it is hard not to get distracted. Sporting News will show you how to view every single snap starting with Week 0.

What is the date for the 2021 first ever college football game?

Date: Saturday, August 28

FBS teams are currently playing in the first confirmed FBS game, Nebraska-Illinois at Champaign (Ill). The game will begin at 1 pm. ET Saturday, August 28. At 3:30 pm, UCLA and Hawaii will begin their respective seasons. ET.

On Aug. 28, three other games will also be played: UTEP in New Mexico State, UConn at Fresno State and Southern Utah San Jose State. The times of these games are yet to be decided.

Between Week 0 through the start of college football season, 25 games of college football will be played. However they will not be counted as part of Week 1.

Watch college football games Week 0

Only 2 games will be televised nationally during the unofficial college football opening weekend.Fox will broadcast Nebraska on IllinoisWhileESPN will air Hawaii live at UCLA.There will be two other games on the air.CBS Sports Network: UTEP in New Mexico StateAndUConn Fresno State. Individuals with active cable subscriptions have the option to simultaneously stream these games via ESPN App or fuboTV.This offers seven days of free trial.

Schedule 2020 College Football: Week 0

Five college football games will be played during Week 0. Here is the weekend’s opening slate.

Saturday, August 28

Saturday, August 28

Game Schedule:
- Nebraska at Illinois: 1:30 p.m. ET (Fox, fuboTV)
- Hawaii at UCLA: 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, fuboTV)
- UConn at Fresno State: TBD (CBS Sports Network, fuboTV)
- Southern Utah at San Jose State: TBD (CBS Sports Network, fuboTV)
- UTEP at New Mexico State: TBD

