With bogus social media, drivers “risk losing their cars” Insurance scam

Driving school instructors typically cover learners, but they will require them to purchase their motor insurance.

Stephen Dalton is the head of intelligence and investigation at IFB. He stated that “The last thing drivers want right now, it’s to lose their car because there has been a social-media scammer.”

Drivers should conduct basic checks before purchasing car insurance from a trusted provider. This will prevent them making costly mistakes.

I encourage anybody who has seen any evidence of an insurance fraud to contact the IFB confidential Cheatline online, or at 0800 422 0421.

Publited at Wed. 11 August 2021, 08:49.51 +0000