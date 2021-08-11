YouTube suspends Rand Paul’s account for seven days

“This resulted in a first strike on the channel, which means it can’t upload content for a week, per our longstanding three strikes policy ,” the spokesperson said. “We apply our policies consistently across the platform, regardless of speaker or political views, and we make exceptions for videos that have additional context such as countervailing views from local health authorities.”

In a Tuesday tweet, Paul criticised YouTube’s decision to remove the video.

YouTube’s left-wing cretins banned me from YouTube for seven days because I posted a video which quoted 2 peer-reviewed articles that said cloth masks didn’t work.” He called the suspension “a badge of honor.”

Paul tweeted a link that allowed you to view the video on another platform.

YouTube stated that some of the offensive content included the following: “Most masks available over-the-counter don’t work.” They can’t stop infection.” The quote also stated that “Trying to influence human behavior is not the same thing as following actual science, which shows us cloth masks do not work.” The suspension comes on the same day that Twitter banned Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following another violation of the platform’s rules. Greene posted Monday’s tweet stating that the Food and Drug Administration should not approve covid vaccines. Greene also stated that the vaccines are “failing” as they fail to reduce the spread of the virus. Twitter (TWTR), in response to the tweet, labeled it misleading and stopped Greene tweeting for a week.

