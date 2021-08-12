Aaron Ramsdale is ‘gutted” over Arsenal’s collapsed transfer Gunners withdraw from move

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been left hugely disappointed by the breakdown of his proposed move to Arsenal, according to reports. According to reports, the Gunners had targeted the 23-year old since last season. He was included in England’s Euro 2020 squad earlier this year.

Arsenal are looking for a goalkeeper to give Bernd Leno more competition. Before Ramsdale became their primary target, the Gunners had already been in touch with Ajax's Andre Onana as well as Sam Johnstone from West Bromwich Albion. He was a great player for United, despite them being relegated from the Premier League. The former Bournemouth goalkeeper made the second-most saves in division. Arsenal expressed interest in Ramsdale this summer, but failed to reach an agreement with them.

According to reports, any attempt to move the Emirates Stadium has failed. The two clubs are believed to have differing valuations for the player. Arsenal refused to meet United's asking price of around PS30million, with Ramsdale said to be 'gutted' over the situation, according to The Sun. England's goalkeeper, Rhian Brewster of Liverpool was the one to score in the Blades victory over Carlisle United in Wednesday night's Carabao Cup. Slavisa Jokanovic, United's boss, revealed that Ramsdale was absent because of Arsenal's interest.

Jokanovic said to reporters that there was nothing without him tonight. I needed to offer players an opportunity. We have the opportunity to give Michael Verrips a chance with this fixture. This is exactly what I did. Aaron, at the moment, is my top choice. But, if anything happens, I will be prepared and ready to see what others can do. " In the meantime, Danny Mills, an ex-defender for England, has questioned Arsenal's pursuit of Ramsdale and urged them to consider other options in their quest for a back up option.

"It's bizarre," Mills, who made 216 appearances in the Premier League over the course of his career, told Football Insider. For PS10m, "Go get Freddie Woodman. You can get Freddie Woodman for PS10m if you need a backup goalkeeper. His experience is good and he's a competent goalkeeper. He's on the way and you will pay less than half. Aaron Ramsdale does not sound like: "Wow, exceptional goalkeeper worth more that PS30m" It seems like too much money for the value you get. He doesn't seem like someone you would look at last season and think, "Wow!"

