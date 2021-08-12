Alastair Stewart denies feeling ‘let down’ by Andrew Neil Over GB News amid exit rumours

According to The Telegraph, Frangopoulos believes that GB News could become a UK Fox News.

However, GB News has recently rebutted claims that Andrew was unhappy with his rightward shift and will not be returning next month after his absence.

- Advertisement -

According to a spokesperson for GB News, Andrew Neil will be returning from vacation in September and hosting his 8pm program.

We are extremely proud of the progress we have made in just eight weeks. We are a startup and continue to grow at lightning speeds, constantly learning, improving, and growing.”

Publiated at Thu 12 August 2021, 17:47.51 +0000