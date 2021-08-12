Art of Rally: A Racing Game Made in a Van On an Epic North America Road Trip

After years of hard work, it’s finally time to share the news that we have our second game.Art of RallyXbox Game Pass is now available for purchase today! It’s the spiritual successor to my previous racing game for those who enjoy it.Absolute drifta game that was first released for Windows & Xbox a few decades ago.

Art of Rally a tribute to rally driving’s golden age. It allows players to travel around the globe to experience beautiful, peaceful environments that are inspired by locations in Finland, Sardinia and Norway. Most players won’t know that I developed the majority of the game driving through North America with my campervan, and then assembled a team to launch it.

You might be familiar with a modern cargo van. I called it The Beluga, and converted it to an office-on wheels for most of my development. The wild was our playground. We gazed up at the vast skies and travelled across tranquil forests as well as through large deserts. It was the 6000km trip from Canada to Oaxaca in Mexico, which coincided with Hurricane Willa’s destruction of Sinaloa.

It was so important in my making of the game that I had to include it. You might find Art of Rally if you happen to be traveling down an untraveled road.

This game was a great experience even though it has proved difficult technologically. S, Windows 10, and with Xbox Game Pass!