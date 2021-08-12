At-home dye job? Isla Fisher displays her bright red new color As she walks out of Sydney, her hair is a mess

- Advertisement -

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are two of Hollywood’s most famous stars. But they have been locked up in Sydney like everyone else for the last few weeks.

On Wednesday, Isla, Wedding Crashers’ star, was seen in her sweats as she attempted to do a home dye job.

Her signature hair was a shade darker than usual for her 45-year old age.

At-home dye job? Isla Fisher walked out with Sacha Baron Cohen in Sydney on Wednesday to show off her bright, red hair.

Isla wore a Run DMC hooded sweater and cut casually during the outing.

This look was worn by the actress from Australia, who is also a former star of Home and Away.

The black Fendi bag was hers and she kept Covid safe in a black mask.

This is the lockdown look: Borat Star Sacha donned a pair blue Adidas tracksuit trousers with grey sweater and black Ugg boots.

Isla is back on her home turf: Isla, her husband Sacha, and their three kids recently returned to Australia.

Safety first. He also wore both a mask for his face and a dark cap.

Isla, her husband Sacha, and three of their children recently moved back to Australia.

Reflective: Marie Claire Australia was told by the notoriously secretive actress in May that she had just married and decided to move down under. The actress also stated that she was privileged to have had the chance to meet Borat’s star, who is 49.

As they near 20 years of their relationship, Isla was asked what the secret is to their long-lasting love affair. She replied that humor helps.

“I wish I could have an answer.” She added, “I’m extremely lucky to have met him.”

She spoke out about how thankful she is for all the things in her life.

The mother-of-3 said, “I am always amazed that I have a job, a husband, and if my children are around, everything feels like a bonus.”

Isla was born in Oman, but she grew up in Perth. She also talked about moving to Australia with her family, after many years of living in Los Angeles.

Although reports suggest that Sacha and she wanted to flee ‘Trump’s America, Isla stated that moving to Sydney was more of a personal decision than one made for political reasons.

Isla stated that it feels’very magical’ to return home from so many years in the U.S., and she is able to ‘be herself in Australia.