Call of Duty Vanguard Beta leaks after COD Season 5 Update

COD fans have learnt more about Call of Duty Vanguard, the next game in the shooter series, which will reportedly launch later this year.

A series of leaks suggests that a Vanguard beta program is in the works. Call of Duty 2021 will feature a WW2 setting, and a reveal for it later this August.

According to Datamining, there will be multiple versions of the game released. This includes a regular edition as well as an early version that allows for access to the Vanguard beta.

Good news: Data miners also have evidence suggesting that there will be an open beta. This means that everyone can play.