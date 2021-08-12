Call of Duty Vanguard Beta leaks after COD Season 5 Update

COD fans have learnt more about Call of Duty Vanguard, the next game in the shooter series, which will reportedly launch later this year.
A series of leaks suggests that a Vanguard beta program is in the works. Call of Duty 2021 will feature a WW2 setting, and a reveal for it later this August.
According to Datamining, there will be multiple versions of the game released. This includes a regular edition as well as an early version that allows for access to the Vanguard beta.
Good news: Data miners also have evidence suggesting that there will be an open beta. This means that everyone can play.
Vanguard Beta is likely to be accessible across all platforms. However, access might not be as easy for some platforms.
Although much of the information was possible to guess, it seems that references to Vanguard were made in Call of Duty Warzone as well as Cold War Season 5 Update.
We will be able to learn more about the Warzone patch when it becomes available for download at a later date.
Raven Software, developers of Warzone has confirmed the existence of a Warzone event during Season 5.
It will be accessible to everyone on PS4, Xbox One and next-gen consoles, as well as PC. This includes the expected unveiling of Call of Duty Vanguard.
Activision did not share a date for the new event, but recent reports suggest it could be before the end the month or as early as next week.
Raven has confirmed that the Red Doors will host the next event. They offer fast-travel across the globe.
Perseus’ message to the team suggests: Perseus has continued their offensive after emerging from the shadows, with an attack on South Africa’s Ground Station and de-orbiting of a US satellite constellation.
Dragovitch’s stolen data from Mount Yamantau Soviet Facility is handed to Dragriffh by a mysterious operator. Also, details about the next stage of Perseus’s evil plan are given to Wraith.
“Whatever Perseus broadcast is making the Red Doors more volatile than ever, and Operators now report [[REDACTED]] in post-mission briefings.
Be aware that these doors could send you to other locations than the one we thought was its destination. Keep your head above water.
“This may be related to the Mobile Broadcast Stations that were seen in Verdansk… however, at this point we are unable to declassify any more information for fear of double agents.”
