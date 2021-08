As her light hair hung free over her shoulders, it swung in waves.

The caption she added to the photo was: “Dressed at the races @ffoslasraces “Carol Vorderman Loves West Wales Nursery Handicap” at 2.10pm

- Advertisement -

Carol has twice been named Rear of the Year. A second full-length picture was taken of Carol side-on.

The former Countdown Legend looked stylish as her curves were clearly visible.

Publiated at Thu, 12 August 2021 11:33.49 +0000