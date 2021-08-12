Doctor Strange and Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter in The Multiverse of Madness

Today’s What If …? was shown. Hit Disney+ to see What If…?, an animated series that tells stories from the Marvel Multiverse. The pilot episode featured an alternate universe from Captain America: The First Avenger, in which Hayley atwell’s Peggy Carter was a super soldier and not Steve Rogers. She was voiced by the British actor and it seems that she will soon be back to live action.

Giant Freakin Robot’s trusted and proven Marvel sources claim that Atwell will reprise her Peggy as the alternate version seen in the What If…? Show.

But this time she will appear in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in full live-action.

They were not able to confirm the screen time of Captain Carter. The first What If …? episode may have given us some clues as to her involvement in Doctor Strange 2. The first What If…? episode might have provided some clues about her involvement with Doctor Strange 2.

WARNING! SPOILERS BEFORE FOR WHAT IF…CAPTAIN CATER WERE FIRST AVENGER

