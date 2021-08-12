Doctor Strange and Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter in The Multiverse of Madness

Today’s What If …? was shown. Hit Disney+ to see What If…?, an animated series that tells stories from the Marvel Multiverse. The pilot episode featured an alternate universe from Captain America: The First Avenger, in which Hayley atwell’s Peggy Carter was a super soldier and not Steve Rogers. She was voiced by the British actor and it seems that she will soon be back to live action.
Giant Freakin Robot’s trusted and proven Marvel sources claim that Atwell will reprise her Peggy as the alternate version seen in the What If…? Show.
But this time she will appear in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in full live-action.
They were not able to confirm the screen time of Captain Carter. The first What If …? episode may have given us some clues as to her involvement in Doctor Strange 2. The first What If…? episode might have provided some clues about her involvement with Doctor Strange 2.
WARNING! SPOILERS BEFORE FOR WHAT IF…CAPTAIN CATER WERE FIRST AVENGER
Red Skull unleashed the Tesseract on a tentacled creature at the end of “What If…Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?”, which decimated Carter.
Peggy sacrificed her life to bring the monster to its dimension via a Stargate portal.
However, unlike Steve in the Sacred Timeline on ice, she returns to the portal 70 years later – which hasn’t been very long for her – and meets Nick Fury or Hawkeye.
Giant Freakin Robot thinks that the tentacled creature is Shuma Gorath, an ancient ruler with hundreds of dimensions.
Let’s not forget Loki created variants of the god mischief. Spider-Man: No Way Home heavily rumoured that it will feature Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parkers and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parkers along with Tom Holland’s.
The MCU appears to be creating multiple versions of its major characters, according to the appearances.
Our best guess is that all this will lead to an Avengers 5 story based on Secret Wars comics. The MCU can’t be beat by Avengers Endgame without a multiversal battle with tons of super-hero variants against Kang Conqueror, his Council of Kangs.
What if …?? Disney+ is now streaming.
