By Newslanes Media
Dolly Parton writes debut thriller novel together with James Patterson.

Dolly posted the cover of the book as a tweet gif, and then teased it on Twitter with: “I’ve combined the love of storytelling with books with #RunRoseRun. A novel I co-authored alongside @JP_Books!” Get your copy now!

Patterson wrote: “I’m delighted to partner up with America’s most loved superstar, @DollyParton to bring to you Run, Rose, Run, a novel about a young singer/songwriter who is on the rise…and on the run…and determined for survival!”

Dolly will accompany Run, Rose, Run with a 12-track album of original songs that she has composed.

Speaking with PEOPLE, she said: “All new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book. We hope that you find the book and songs enjoyable as much as the process of putting them together.

