Drivers who are given an e-scooter warning of 29% do not realize they have been warned Public roads are not permitted to be used for their purposes.

JMW Solicitors conducted a survey of more than 1000 people to find out what laws e-scooters are subject to. Drivers could be surprised by an e-scooter on their roads. This can lead to accidents.

One of these is a boy aged 13 who, due to his reckless driving, narrowly avoided a collision with another car.

Richard Powell, Head, Personal Injury, JMW Solicitors said that riding an e-scooter on UK roads was against the law up to August 1, 2020, unless it was used on private property with permission from the landowner.

However, due to the rising popularity of the mode of transport, rental e-scooters were made legal. This was done in an effort to reduce public transport’s burden during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safety concerns are a major concern with the rising popularity of escooters for tech-savvy riders looking to travel more efficiently.