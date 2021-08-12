Fortnite Free Guy emote: Place three coins, and you will find Automated teller machines to get bonus emote

Fortnite developer Epic Games has released a brand new set of challenges, separate from the weekly Epic and Legendary Quests.

Fortnite’s new challenges are in conjunction with the free skin, Free Guy, that was released to the Item Shop.

Five of these challenges are required to unlock an emote. This will be available before the film tie-in Free Guy skin is released.

You can get the Free Guy skin from our item shop starting at 1am BST August 13.

However, the Free Guy Emotes is only available to those who complete all challenges before September 6.

Meet Guy. Guy is your everyday guy. Guy has just discovered that his job as a Bank Teller wasn’t what he expected. In reality, he’s a background player in an online game. He’s now in Fortnite. The official description is as follows:

To complete Guy’s newly released Free Guy Quests, search for ATM machines.

Your reward “Your reward?

First, you will need to visit an ATM and take a challenge in order to unlock the emote.