Fortnite Free Guy Quests: How to put three coins in order to unlock Free Guy Emotes

By Newslanes Media
Fortnite developer Epic Games has released a brand new set of challenges, separate from the weekly Epic and Legendary Quests.

Fortnite’s new challenges are in conjunction with the free skin, Free Guy, being released to the Item Shop.

Five of these challenges are required to unlock an emote. This will be available before the film tie-in Free Guy skin is released.

You can get the Free Guy skin from our item shop starting at 1AM BST August 13.

However, the Free Guy Emotes is only available to those who complete all challenges before September 6.

Meet Guy. Guy is your everyday guy. Guy has just discovered that his job as a Bank Teller wasn’t what he expected. In reality, he’s a background player in an online game. He’ll be arriving in Fortnite. The official description is as follows:

To complete Guy’s newly released Free Guy Quests, search for ATM machines.

Your reward “Your reward?

First, you will need to visit an ATM and take a challenge in order to unlock the emote.

You can find ATMs in areas that are built, as you will see on the above map.

To see a complete list of challenges, just interact with the ATM.

Players are required to take melee damage, talk with NPCs, and get hit by moving vehicles.

Only one of the challenges that could prove to be problematic is where you must place three coins.

The video below shows you all the places that are available. You’ll get the free emote if you finish the challenges before September 6.

Full challenge of The Free Guy

* Be hit by a vehicle moving.

* Add coins to the map 3 times

• Reboot and revive colleagues, or get involved with campfires

* Inflict melee damage

* Speak with an NPC

* Free Guy Emote Near Opponent

Publiated at Thu, 12 August 2021 15:13.08 +0000

