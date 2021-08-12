Frankie Bridge cries over Loose Women as she remembers her 2011 Breakdown

- Advertisement -

Frankie Bridge wept as she shared how her sister helped her through a mental crisis.

The singer, 32, appeared on the panel of Thursday’s Loose Women as they discussed sibling relationships, with Frankie detailing her special bond with elder sister Victoria.

Charlene White (41), Jane Moore (59) and Brenda Edwards (52) were the Saturdays co-hosts. They said that their star started Saturdays with “My sister” when she had a breakdown.

Frankie said, “I don’t even recall her being there. I also can’t seem to remember that I had much conversation.”

“I can recall that we went out to dinner, and that I suffered a panic attack. She just accepted it.”

Frankie, aged 23, suffered from a mental breakdown that led to a month-long stay at London’s Nightingale Hospital.

Frankie shared how Victoria helped her during a difficult time and she then thought back to the instances when she had repaid that favor.

Frankie stated that she did the same thing for her recently with IVF. She was visiting her husband in Bermuda, and I was there with her to attend a number of appointments. There were moments when she would cry that I wasn’t sure how to handle.

“I am a hugger, and I talk about my feelings. But she is the exact opposite.” It can be difficult to understand how to help someone like this.

Victoria, who had twin boys last October, has spoken out about her fertility problems. She previously spoke of how three miscarriages she experienced while trying to have a child.

Frankie said that her and Wayne Bridge (41-year-old footballer) have always told their children to be there for each other because of their own personal experiences.

Lorraine was interviewed earlier this year by the ex-S Club Juniors star, who admitted to Lorraine that Wayne and she have only gotten ‘better at talking about mental illness in recent years.

They have not spoken about their needs together since they were ‘feeling down or rubbish’, she said.

Previous revelations by the author reveal that she has been suffering from depression since age 15.

Frankie said that Frankie, a former Chelsea player, had to be taught ‘early’ how to manage mental health in their relationship and now is ‘amazing with it.

She said, “We have been married for ten years and we only recently started to talk about mental health. What we need at times when we feel a little down or rubbish.

She also stated that she thinks more couples are now speaking openly about their mental health, given the increase in people who have been affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.

She said she was very happy that Wayne would take care of her mental health when she had a dip.

“I believe most couples have been through this, and even more recently,” she explained. Since the pandemic, mental illness has increased by two-thirds.

“So, I believe that if someone hasn’t experienced pain before they will at some time in the future. That’s what we are all doing together.

“Wayne is amazing, and he’s great around the children. Luckily so that when I have those dips, he can easily take over.”

Frankie is married to Wayne and they have two children together, Parker (7 years old) and Carter (5 years). Wayne also has Jaydon (14), whom he shares his life with Vanessa Perroncel.