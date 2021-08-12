Gemma Collins wears a bright beach dress while she tests her new look Bodyboarding is a sport that can be done in Cornwall

Advertisement

- Advertisement -

She traveled to Cornwall recently for an enjoyable staycation amidst her busy schedule.

Gemma Collins made the most of Tuesday’s UK vacation when she attempted bodyboarding on an adventure day at the coast.

As she swam with holidaymakers, the former TOWIE actress, 40, displayed her weight loss of 3.5 stones in a colorful beach dress.

Gemma Collins is the Adventure Queen! She was making the most out of Tuesday’s UK vacation when she attempted bodyboarding on a wild day at Cornwall’s beach.

- Advertisement -

Gemma was in her element, as she jumped into the water to enjoy the sport with her family.

She wore a black swimsuit underneath her loose-fitting gown and covered her hair with an orange headband.

Gemma, despite being new to this sport, smiled big as she got into the latest activity.

Gemma had a lot of fun as she waded in the water to enjoy the company of her family.

You go girl! Gemma, despite being new to this sport, smiled big as she plunged herself into the latest activity.

- Advertisement - Style for the beach: She wore a black bikini underneath her loosely fitting dress, and she swept her hair with an orange braid.

Gemma joins a group of surfers to hit the waves with her bodyboard.

Gemma had a great time at her staycation.

Gemma checked that her clothes weren’t loose in the water. Then, she resumed the fun.

Gemma posted a photo on Instagram Thursday showing herself in a suit and revealed she had tried surfing at Watergate Beach during a Cornwall holiday.

The TV personality sported wet hair after riding the waves and pulled down her neoprene one-piece to reveal a strapless swimsuit beneath.

Together now: As she was trying out this new sport, the blonde beauty had a great time with her family.

Love life: Her smile was infectious as she swam in the pool on her board.

Gemma held a large, yellow surfboard and stood on the shore. She smiled wide as she pulled out the sign known for surfers, the Shaka Sign.

Along with her photo, she wrote: “COWABUNGA!” I love surfing. Dude life. It’s so much fun, I don’t know how to describe it.

“Never done a staycation but fell in love with Cornwall. I might need to find Ramsey a room.

Gemma shared a clip of her surfing adventures to Instagram, demonstrating how she lifts weight with her 2.2million followers.

It was fun! This is Gemma’s Instagram post on Thursday, where she shared a photo of her in a wetsuit. She revealed she had tried surfing at Watergate Beach during a Cornwall holiday.

“Let’s move, honeys”: Gemma shared a video on Instagram showing her weight lifting routine and her 2 million Instagram followers.

Her backdrop was the sprawling gardens at her PS1.35million Essex home, which included an outdoor couch, chairs, tables, gas heater, and recliners.

The former TOWIE star wore a black sports bra with black-and-white printed legshorts to show off her weight loss of 3.5 stone in this two-piece.

She addressed the camera and said, “Girls guys, are you following me?” Because they fear that weight loss will bulk them, people are afraid to lose weight.

“Actually it gives you definition. You don’t have to hurry your exercise, as you already know. It’s possible to take your time and do simple tasks.

Luxurious: Her lavish garden in Essex, priced at PS1.35million, was her background. It featured an outdoor couch, chairs and a gas patio heater.

The Dancing on Ice star stated, “My bit that drives my mad is all of the candy under the arms, and the back. Can’t bear it.” She learned to lift a kettlebell weight.

“Upright rows give you… You can choose a weight. Although I am now on 12, I did not start with 12.

You can take your time and stop halfway through to get a drink. You don’t need to endanger yourself.

Let’s go, let’s be active. It’s apparently raining on the weekends. “Let’s move honeys,” she said.