GTA Online brings you the weekly GTA Online update: The Lost Contract, and the Vectre

It’s Thursday, GTA Online fans, which means another weekly update has come to the crime game’s streets of Los Santos. Rockstar will not post the complete rundown until the end of the day. However, GTA Online fans are taking a look at the updated’s now.

As posted by Tez2 on Twitter, the Emperor Vectre sports car has now come to the game – the latest new car available following the recent launch of the GTA Online Tuners Update. The two-door coupe sports car will cost you $1,785,000 in cash or $1,338,750 when traded. The GTA Online prize ride this week is the Futo GTX, which is a compact three-door sports liftback that has a retro feel. While the GTA Online podium car, the retro-style Michelli GT 2-door coupe, is even more retro. This week’s test track will feature the Jester RR and Growler.

As for new gameplay content, this week sees The Lost Contract become available, which is a new contract mission all about tracking down some “Lost MC” meth labs and taking them out, going by its Fandom page. The $180,000 payout is quite impressive. Double rewards are available this week for Pursuit Races and Siege Mentality opponents.

Also, expect to receive the standard range of discounts for properties and cars. You can see them below.

You can find out more about the GTA LS Car Meet and all the latest GTA cars from Los Santos Tuners.

