High-tech accessories and peripherals that will enhance your experience Gameplay

Even when you’ve got the latest console or a powerful gaming PC, snazzy peripherals, such as headsets and controllers, can level up your battle station. While the debate between “corded” versus “wireless” accessories could fuel a heated thread for days, most experts agree at this stage any lag will feel nearly imperceptible for us everyday humans.

Accessories for each modality will make the setup immersive, more interactive and make it more fun. They can also make you sharper and faster. These accessories from Best Buy will make your gaming experience even more enjoyable.

You’re searching for the perfect headset to put you in the zone

Enjoy a rich audio experience with ANC headphones. These sleek and lightweight headphones are designed for lag-free, one-button connectivity to your Xbox, or other computer platforms. You can fine-tune the audio to create surround sound and add an additional dimension.





You play a lot 4K games

A 1TB expansion card allows you to load new games super fast, and also keeps your old games available for replaying. S console for amped-up speed and storage for next-gen titles.





If you’re a plug-and-play purist

The Wired Controllers have zero lag, no dead batteries in middle of intense battle and offer no risk of any faulty wires. The ergonomic design, which doesn’t put strain on the thumbs and fingers, as well as its responsive buttons are all top-notch.

You want to have unrestricted freedom

This latest Xbox wireless controller has a hybrid D-pad, a convenient USB-C connection and tweaked geometry to provide more enjoyable gameplay. You have complete control thanks to the textured grip on bumpers and triggers.





Racing games can get you hooked.

E-racing is a great way to get around. After taking an enviable lap on the track, this pedal and racing wheel setup will make you forget how you were ever able to buckle in. You can shift gears and drift while the pistons pump with amazing realism.





You want lightning fast keyboard

This RGB gaming keyboard is speedy and will perform at your fastest speeds. The keyboard is bright and fully customizable using iCUE software. It can also be actuated up to 1.0mm further away than most gaming keyboards.





You can still use a standard mouse if you are using it.

You want your gaming mouse to feel comfortable and responsive. The wired, ergonomically-designed mouse weighs only 82g and is very easy on the wrists. It has an optical sensor measuring 20,000 dots per inch and eight buttons that can be programmed to keep up with your pace.





If you’ve got a competitive streak

This IPS gaming monitor, capable of reaching 360Hz (in-plane switch), will ensure smooth gameplay. It is mounted on an adjustable platform that tilts and pivots.





