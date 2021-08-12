Home Alone 6: The first look at Macaulay Culkin, the original Buzz actor. He ‘will comeo as Kevin.

Macaulay Culkin was a star in Home Alone 2 and Home Alone 3: Lost in New York in the nineties. There have been three spinoffs since then without Macaulay Culkin, the most recent being Home Alone 4 : Taking Back the House or Home Alone 3: The Holiday Heist. Disney has bought Fox and the sixth film will be a reboot for the franchise. It will also feature familiar faces.
Home Alone 6 was announced today as Home Sweet Home Alone and will hit Disney+ as an original movie on the streaming service on November 12, 2021.
Archie Yates (12 years old) will play Max in the film.
Home Sweet Home Alone stars Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney as well as Aisling Beta, Kenan Thomson, Tim Simons (Pet Holmes, Devin Ratray), Ally Maki, Chris Parnell.
The original Home Alone films will be remembered by those who saw the movies as children. Devin was Buzz’s child actor.
He was able to shave his head, jump on his parents’ beds, and decorate a Christmas tree while asking Google Assistant for reminders.
Kevin Culkin, Kevin’s character in Home Alone, even viewed the black-and-white movie Angels With Filthy Souls.
He orders a pizza and gets the gangster from the movie to tell him, “Keep it ya filthy beast,” to the delivery man before preparing the house for the Wet Bandits to strike again.
Home Sweet Home Alone will be available on Disney+ starting November 12, 2021.
