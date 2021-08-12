Home Alone 6: The first look at Macaulay Culkin, the original Buzz actor. He ‘will comeo as Kevin.

Macaulay Culkin was a star in Home Alone 2 and Home Alone 3: Lost in New York in the nineties. There have been three spinoffs since then without Macaulay Culkin, the most recent being Home Alone 4 : Taking Back the House or Home Alone 3: The Holiday Heist. Disney has bought Fox and the sixth film will be a reboot for the franchise. It will also feature familiar faces.

Home Alone 6 was announced today as Home Sweet Home Alone and will hit Disney+ as an original movie on the streaming service on November 12, 2021.

- Advertisement -

Archie Yates (12 years old) will play Max in the film.

Home Sweet Home Alone stars Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney as well as Aisling Beta, Kenan Thomson, Tim Simons (Pet Holmes, Devin Ratray), Ally Maki, Chris Parnell.

The original Home Alone films will be remembered by those who saw the movies as children. Devin was Buzz’s child actor.

READ MORE: Michael Jackson visited Macaulay Culkin on Home Alone 2 set