Chelsea has resigned Romelu Lukaku, a striker for the club’s record PS97.5 million from Inter Milan.

Lukaku returns to Chelsea with a 5-year contract. He was originally a 17 year-old player from Anderlecht, Belgium.

Belgium’s record goal scorer has paid more than the feeKai Havertz was paid PS75.8m last summer.

Lukaku stated that he was happy to return to the club and felt blessed. It’s been an extensive journey. I arrived here as a child with much to learn. Now, I am returning with more experience and maturity.

As you all know, the relationship that I have with this team is very important to me. As a child, I supported Chelsea and it is great to now support them and help them win even more titles.

“The club’s direction fits me perfectly, at 28, and having just won Serie A. We can do a lot together.

Take a look back at some of Lukaku's best Premier League goals

“It’s been an uphill journey since I left Chelsea. But these experiences have made me stronger and now the challenge is helping the team win more trophies. “I can’t wait for the opportunity to start and help the club reach greater success.”

Lukaku left Chelsea in 2014. He became one of Europe’s most prolific strikers, scoring 87 goals between Everton and 2017 and 42 goals during his time at Manchester United. Before signing for Inter, he also scored 42 goals in 96 games.

Last season, the 28-year old scored 24 goals for Inter in Serie A. This helped Inter win their first Scudetto after 11 years. Inter ended nine-year reign of Italian champions Juventus.

Marina Granovskaia, Chelsea director, said that Romelu Lukaku was simply one of the best goal-scorers and strikers in the world. We’re thrilled to welcome him back to the club that he loved and to add his talents to our Champions League-winning team.

We are looking to improve on the success of last season and Lukaku will be a major player in reaching our goals.”

Chelsea were interested in Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haialand and are looking to sign a striker after Olivier Giroud was sold to AC Milan.

Football Daily's Zac Djellab says Chelsea have needed a clinical striker and that Lukaku fits the bill

Lukaku asked Inter to agree a transfer with ChelseaHe was not, even though he publicly stated that he would. staying in Milan before Euro 2020.

Inter initially considered Lukaku untouchable in this summer’s Olympics, but changed their position under pressure to lower their wages.

Antonio Conte left Inter due to a lack of funds for the Italian club in May. Simone Inzaghi replaced him.

“Amazing move at every level”

Roberto Martinez, Belgium’s boss, praised the Lukaku transfer as an “fantastic”, move.

Lukaku made his international senior debut in 2010 at 16 years old. He has since scored 64 goals in 98 games for Belgium and helped them reach third place in the 2018 World Cup.

Martinez stated, “This move is fantastic at all levels.” Romelu is an expert on the Premier League.

Lukaku has scored 64 goals in 98 appearances for Belgium

He’s enjoyed an amazing two-season run. He had a tremendous impact on a project that was very significant. Inter Milan was a team that tried to win Serie A. It’s difficult, but you can clearly see that it is not an easy task, as Juventus has won nine consecutive titles.

Romelu Lukaku was the focal point player on which a new project was built. He was very consistent and became the leader of the pitch. I believe that his maturity shows in his game.

“Chelsea have taken Romelu Lukaku. A player they are familiar with because he signed there 10 years ago. But this player is very different now. He is at his best moments in his career.”

