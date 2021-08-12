Kane may return to Spurs training this Friday

Harry Kane may be able to rejoin Tottenham’s team-mates in training on Friday if he receives a positive coronavirus testing. This will end Kane’s isolation period.

On Thursday, the striker will undergo his day-five PCR Covid-19 testing. If it’s negative, his quarantine period will end. He will then join Nuno Espirito Santo’s other players on Friday.

After returning from Florida via the Bahamas, Kane was staying at The Lodge in Spurs’ Training Ground Hotel.

The self-isolation period required him to go through and he could be back in training two days before Spurs’ Premier League opener against Manchester City. This will air live on Sky Sports.

Sunday, 15 August at 4:00pm

Start at 4:30pm



Kane had been expected to arrive at Spurs’ training grounds on August 2, but instead he arrived five days later.

The England captain denied he had refused to report for training, instead insisting his late return was “planned”.

Kane told Spurs that he would like to leave this club, and Pep Guardiola from Manchester City confirmed his desire to sign the striker.

Kane still has three years on his Spurs six-year contract, and Chairman Daniel Levy made it clear that he doesn’t want to let go of his most prized asset.

Questioned about Kane’s return to Tottenham for the Premier League opener, Nuno Espirito Sante, Tottenham manager, said earlier this week to Sky Sports News: “All of the players that work every day will be options, and then it is up to us decide.”

Kane and Nuno had to meet earlier in the week to discuss the situation. This was the first meeting since Kane’s appointment as head coach last month. The Portuguese are keen to resolve all issues.

Kane has scored 166 goals in 245 appearances for Tottenham

Guardiola admitted City’s interest in signing Kane last week, but said unless Spurs were willing to negotiate then their quest to sign the forward was “finished”.

Manchester City tabled a PS100m bid for Kane earlier in the transfer window, which was rejected by Tottenham.

