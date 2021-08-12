Kyle Sandilands (50) says he could die in an instant. Shock diagnosis

- Advertisement -

Kyle Sandilands is open and honest about his medical issues over the years.

And the radio presenter, 50, revealed his latest worrying diagnosis on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday.

Kyle stated that his doctor was “very concerned” about Kyle’s blood pressure and warned him that he might ‘die immediately’.

Kyle said that he had been eating healthier lately, and even lost 6 kilograms. He dropped from 145 kg to 139kg.

“I saw the doctor yesterday, and he is extremely worried,” Kyle said. Kyle stated that he is on heavy blood pressure medication because he thinks he’s mad.

“Blood pressure remains high.” He was angry.

“Imagine the doctor putting pressure through a garden hose. The nozzle will then be inside your brain. Your blood vessels will explode and you’ll instantly die,” said the doctor.

Kyle stated that his doctor told him to immediately de-stress in order to lower blood pressure.

He can’t relax because he is worried about his friend’s unwell wife.

Kyle assured him that he had not used cocaine for a while, and that his doctor even inquired about it.

Kyle explained that he had been making changes and lost 6 kg. He dropped from 145kg down to 139kg.

His host Jackie O’ Henderson, his cohost, said that she worried about Kyle and made the comment: “Weight goes hand-in-hand with health.”

She stated that she did not want him to feel stressed at work, and advised the producers to bring their best.

She said, “W e need to keep you calm & healthy.”

Kyle said last May that he was at risk of death due to high blood pressure.

He said, "I could die" during a 60 Minutes interview.

He told The Daily Telegraph in October 2019 that he had become healthier and stopped using excessive alcohol and drugs.

He said, “Now, if only I had one line of cocaine, I would be dead in five minutes.”