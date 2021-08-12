Man City prepares PS127m Harry Kane Transfer Bid Tottenham remains firm

Manchester City haven’t given up hope of signing Harry Kane from Tottenham and are reportedly lining up a new PS127million bid to test Tottenham’s resolve. Kane’s future is still uncertain after he indicated that he would like to go earlier this summer.
Kane stated that he wanted to win trophies every season, back in May.
Spurs are coming off a disappointing campaign that saw them finish seventh in the Europa Conference League. Kane seems ready to take on a new challenge.
In recent weeks, there has been more speculation about Kane’s return from the Bahamas during his summer vacation.
He had been expected to return at the beginning of the month. However, he arrived just five days later.
Nuno Espirito Sante expects Kane to be available against City on Sunday.
There are increasing reports that Kane is being considered by the Premier League champions.
And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that City are in the process of putting together a British transfer record bid worth PS127m.
Spurs and Kane have not reportedly made any official approaches, but they are determined to retain the striker.
JUST IN: Man City ‘believe Tottenham will sell Harry Kane’ after snubbing Messi
City may be willing to take on the long-game to try to lure Kane from north London, however.
Kane did not return to training earlier in the month as expected, leading to speculation that Kane was trying to push for an exit from Tottenham.
The England captain, however, sought to clarify the matter and insisted that he had never refused to train.
It’s been almost ten years now since my Spurs debut. He said that he has been surrounded by fans for every year.
Want a pre-season preview of your club’s season? Click here and get your copy.
“It hurts when I read the comments this week that question my professionalism.
While I will not go into detail about the circumstances, I do want to say that I have never refused to train. As per plan, I’ll be back at the club tomorrow.
“I would not do anything to compromise the friendship I have with my fans, who have shown me unwavering support throughout my time at the club.
This has been true for as long as I can remember.
Publited at Thu, 12 August 2021 15:14.56 +0000