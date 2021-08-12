Manchester United has two stars in the spotlight, after Leeds Team leaks

He’s been inconsistent since then.

Martial appeared to be turning a corner during the 2019/2020 campaign. He scored 23 goals in all competitions, more than any other player.

The 25-year old scored seven goals last season before an injury ended his campaign in March.

Martial will lead the charge with Cavani gone.

It’ll come down to the forward, who will show that he is still worthy to be at Old Trafford after all these years of being hot and cold.

