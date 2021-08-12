Quantcast
21.2 C
United States of America
Thursday, August 12, 2021
type here...
Gaming

Naga Munchetty is accused of trying to “catch out” a BBC star Gethin Jones at ‘weird chats’

By Newslanes Media
0
2

Must read

Naga Munchetty is accused of trying to "catch out" a BBC star Gethin Jones at 'weird chats'

He said, “Charlie is really funny. Charlie enjoys commentating on the world before he gets to us.

It’s almost like having a double-show, but the show is very real, and that is what I love about it.”

- Advertisement -

Naga was amused recently by Gethin when Sir Tom Jones made an appearance on BBC Breakfast. He joked that the two shared the same surname.

Gethin laughed when he heard that the Welsh singer would be appearing on BBC Breakfast.

Naga continued Gethin’s joke and told Naga: “Sir Tom Jones,” he said to the music legend. He had seen Gethin Jones there, declaring his paternity through him.

Sir Tom commented on Gethin’s comment and asked: “What is your mother’s maiden name?”

- Advertisement -

Then he quickly explained that he was laughing and said: “I know you’re real, I’ve seen you.”

Publiated at Thu 12 August 2021, 06:29.10 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAt-home dye job? Isla Fisher displays her bright red new color As she walks out of Sydney, her hair is a mess
Next articleThis Giant, Hazardous Asteroid Almost Certainly Won’t Hit Us, Probably, NASA Says
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks