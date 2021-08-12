Naga Munchetty is accused of trying to “catch out” a BBC star Gethin Jones at ‘weird chats’

He said, “Charlie is really funny. Charlie enjoys commentating on the world before he gets to us.

It’s almost like having a double-show, but the show is very real, and that is what I love about it.”

Naga was amused recently by Gethin when Sir Tom Jones made an appearance on BBC Breakfast. He joked that the two shared the same surname.

Gethin laughed when he heard that the Welsh singer would be appearing on BBC Breakfast.

Naga continued Gethin’s joke and told Naga: “Sir Tom Jones,” he said to the music legend. He had seen Gethin Jones there, declaring his paternity through him.

Sir Tom commented on Gethin’s comment and asked: “What is your mother’s maiden name?”

Then he quickly explained that he was laughing and said: “I know you’re real, I’ve seen you.”

