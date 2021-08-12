Quantcast
Naraka: Bladepoint is launched, and immediately hits Steam’s top Ten

By Newslanes Media
Bladepoint was a huge success in all its betas and demos, so it’s not surprising that many people still enjoy it even though they must pay to access it. Naraka is now available on Steam. It’s among the most popular games there, beating some of its perennial rivals.

Naraka reached a peak of 70,731 concurrent players on day one, as SteamDB shows, making it the tenth-biggest game on Steam for the day. It was number 10, until Back 4 Blood beta made it number 11. This puts it between two free-to-play games: the classic Warframe, and recently (re)released Bless Unleashed.

This is not enough to match Naraka’s demo which had nearly 200k concurrent users a while back. However, the game costs just $19.99/PS17.99/EUR19.99. Early user reviews have raised some concerns that there’s a bit too much emphasis on microtransactions for a paid game, but time will tell how much that dissuades prospective players.

If you haven’t seen much of the battle royale game yet, you can check out the trailer below.

YouTube Thumbnail

Check out our guide to the best Naraka: Bladepoint characters if you’re looking for some help triumphing over the competition.

Publiated at Thu, 12 August 2021 21.42:11 +0000

