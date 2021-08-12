NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 & Pitch Report For The Hundred Women’s Match 26

Manchester Originals Women take on Northern Superchargers Women on Thursday at Headingley Stadium, Leeds.

The Northern Superchargers Women lost two of their previous matches. They need to get back on track as soon as possible. They are currently second at The Hundred, having won three of their matches and losing twice. Manchester Originals Women are at the bottom, with only one win.

NOS-W vs MNR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NOS-WXI

Lauren Winfield Hill, Jemimah Rodrigues (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt and Alice Davidson Richards Laura Kimmince Bess Heath Linsey Smith Kalea Moore Elizabeth Russell Rachel Slater Katie Levick

MNR-W XI

Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Mignon du Preez, Georgie Boyce, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (c), Cordelia Griffith, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Natalie Brown, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones

Match Details

MNR-W vs NOS-W, The Hundred Women’s Match 26

Date and time:12th August 2021 at 8:00 PM IST

Location: Headingley Stadium, Leeds

Pitch Report

It is anticipated that the pitch at Leeds’ Headingley Stadium will be balanced. The pacers have the ability to use the bounce to their advantage but the batters must spend time in the middle of the field before they can shift gears. At the venue, 130 runs is an average score in the first innings. Each team will be keen to bat the first after winning the toss.

Today’s NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Lizelle LeeShe is dangerous and can change the game’s outcome. So far, she has scored 100 runs for The Hundred.

Batteries

Jemimah RodriguesHe has played in three crucial match-winning innings in this competition for Superchargers, scoring 241 runs.

All-rounders

Alice Davidson RichardsShould be the first choice to captain your Dream11 NOS-W team vs. MNR-W Dream11. Her runs total of 106 has been matched by seven wickets.

Emma LambHe was in incredible form at The Hundred scoring 79 runs while taking three wickets.

Bowler

Linsey has taken seven wickets over five matches, and will be able to take the bat in his hand today.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 prediction team

Alice Davidson Richards (NOS-W)342 Points

Jemimah Rodrigues (NOS-W)– 341 Points

Kate Cross (MNRW)252 Points

Linsey Smeck (NOS-W).247 Points

Emma Lamb (MNR-W)– 221 Points

Important stats for NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 prediction team

Alice Davidson Richards:7 wickets and 106 runs

Jemimah Rodrigues: 241 runs

Cross7 wickets

Linsey Smoak:Five wickets

Emma Lamb:3 wickets and 79 runs

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred Women’s)

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 – The Hundred Women’s

Fantasy Suggestion #1:Lizelle Lee, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mignon du Preez, Laura Kimmince, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Lamb, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Alex Hartley, Sophie Ecclestone

Capt. Alice Davidson Richards.Vice-captainJemimah Rodrigues

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 – The Hundred Women’s

Fantasy Suggestion #2:Lizelle Lee, Laura Winfield, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Lamb, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Alex Hartley

Capt.Emma Lamb.Vice-captainKate Cross

Edited by Samya Majumdar

Publiated at Thu, 12 August 2021 13:33.21 +0000