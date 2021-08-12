Paul Drayton, Alan Carr’s spouse, admits that he punched HIMSELF Pic of the black eye in its aftermath

Paul Drayton (46), Alan Carr’s half-brother, revealed that he had caused his black eye after “falling off of the wagon”. Paul made some Instagram fans worry last night by posting a picture of the injury he sustained from a binge drinking session. He said to a fan, “We had an argument.”
Paul quickly removed the photograph within one hour after posting it, insisting that Alan had never hit him and “wouldn’t and has not” struck him.
On his Instagram Stories, he wrote: “I feel very fragile right now and would like to mention that Alan wouldn’t and has not hit me.”
“And I am devastated that he must deal with this now.”
Paul later admitted that he had struggled with alcoholism and said that he punched his face because ‘I hate myself.
READ MORE… POLL: Should Eamonn Holmes be fired for ‘racist’ comments?
Paul had previously entered rehab after the couple married in 2018.
Alan stated to the publication that Paul had fallen off the wagon while he was filming at location over the last few weeks and began drinking again.
Paul had suffered bruising and scratches from his drinking addiction when he returned from Wales.
We are working together now to help him get the help that he requires to improve, which is our top priority at this moment.”
Paul posted the picture of him with black eyes three days before sharing it.
The caption he wrote was: “This what alcoholism does for you.”
This is the picture of my gorgeous husband.
Alan and Paul have been together for more than 14 years. They tied the knot at Adele’s Los Angeles home.
Publiated at Thu, 12 August 2021 18:48:39 +0000