Paul Drayton, Alan Carr’s spouse, admits that he punched HIMSELF Pic of the black eye in its aftermath

Paul Drayton (46), Alan Carr’s half-brother, revealed that he had caused his black eye after “falling off of the wagon”. Paul made some Instagram fans worry last night by posting a picture of the injury he sustained from a binge drinking session. He said to a fan, “We had an argument.”

Paul quickly removed the photograph within one hour after posting it, insisting that Alan had never hit him and “wouldn’t and has not” struck him.

On his Instagram Stories, he wrote: “I feel very fragile right now and would like to mention that Alan wouldn’t and has not hit me.”

“And I am devastated that he must deal with this now.”

Paul later admitted that he had struggled with alcoholism and said that he punched his face because ‘I hate myself.

