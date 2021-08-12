Quantcast
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor, a New BMW i440 Alternate

By Newslanes Media
Polestar, an electric vehicle that has been around since its inception a few years ago, is a fascinating alternative to Tesla. Although not as well-known, Polestar is gaining popularity, particularly here in America, where it has its entry-level model. Polestar was unable to gain customers due to its high-priced EVs. Polestar was a brand new with high-performance EVs. The vehicles are often too costly for average customers. The new Polestar 2 Long Range, however, is an affordable entry-level model that offers a great range and a reasonable price.

The Polestar two is a dual-motor vehicle, but instead of the usual twin-motor model, it uses one electric motor at the front. Electric cars typically power their rear axles first, and then only the front axle in all-wheel drive applications. Cost and packaging are the only two reasons you should choose front-wheel drive over rear-wheel drive for an internal combustion vehicle. The good news is that electric cars can drive either of the axles without any compromise in cost or packaging. It is therefore unusual to see the Polestar 2 single motor with front-wheel drive. The rest of the car looks very promising.

The Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor starts at $45,900 and comes with 265 miles of range, thanks to its 78 kWh battery pack. The long electric motor at the front axle makes 288 horsepower and 243 lb-ft of torque, which is enough to get the Swedish EV from 0-60 mph in 7.0 seconds flat. Its range and cost put it in line with the Tesla Model 3, while making it competitive with the BMW i4 40.

However, the price is higher. The Polestar 2 being a new vehicle is eligible for $7,500 tax credits, which brings the price down to $38,400. An additional $2,500 tax credit may be available in some states. This will lower the cost to $35,000. It is a highly attractive package, considering that it costs less than a BMW 330i and packs similar power, as well as an all-electric motor.

Admittedly, for that base price, you don’t get some of the cool options, like the Performance Pack, which provides awesome Öhlins dampers, but it is pretty well equipped as-standard. LED headlights, parking assist cameras, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and heated seats are all as-standard kit. It also gets over-the-air updates, a la Tesla.

Polestar 2 offers potential customers of the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4 a unique, out-of-the-box option. It is not only more attractive than the Model 3 and i4, but it also has a distinctive interior and Swedish safety reputation. This car makes it stand out among the rest. The Model 3 or i4 are all options, but I would choose the Swede if I had to pick between $40,000 and $50,000 for an electric vehicle.

Publiated at Thu, 12 August 2021 16:40.04 +0000

