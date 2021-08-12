PureVPN VPN is the only VPN that offers an always-on audit. Important

SAVE 74%: A two-year subscription to PureVPN is on sale for PS2.07 per month as of Aug. 12, saving you 74% on list price.

VPNs are all about protecting your data and identity, so you would expect these services to be totally transparent about their own data collection practises, wouldn’t you? Unfortunately, a lot of leading services don’t provide regular audits.

PureVPN leads the charge in transparency and openness regarding operations. PureVPN is the only VPN that has an always-on audit. This means any of the four major security audit firms KPMG could audit PureVPN at any time without prior notice. PureVPN claims it does not log data.

PureVPN provides apps for all leading operating systems, enterprise-grade security, and access to thousands of servers located in over 100 countries around the world. Subscribers get 10 multi logins so that you can access one account from multiple devices.

A two-year subscription to PureVPN is on sale for PS2.07 per month as of Aug. 12, saving you 74% on list price. You can return your money if you are not completely satisfied with this plan.

PureVPN subscriptions are a great way to protect your data.

