QuakeCon 2021: Three Days of Livestreams and Giveaways Charity and more

QuakeCon 2021 starts on Thursday August 19th. Three days of livestreams as well tournaments, giveaways, and other activities will keep you cool.

Founded in 1996, QuakeCon has grown from a local gathering of Quake (and id Software) fans to one of the most distinguished festivals in gaming with North America’s largest BYOC (Bring-Your-Own-Computer) LAN party. The annual QuakeCon welcomes more than 10,000 gamers in Dallas, Texas. It offers many activities including tournaments and panels as well as exhibits and sneak peeks at Bethesda titles. QuakeCon is about more than great games, great friends and great gaming. It’s also about giving attendees the opportunity to support and donate others by forming partnerships with many charitable organizations.

Even though we are unable to be there in person this year, the celebration must continue. The full program for the epic community celebration is now available. You can view it all from your living room.

At 2:45 p.m. ET, the fun begins with a short Welcome. On August 19, at 2 p.m. ET, six panels will be held with developers to discuss the current games and those you want to try. These signature panels offer insights into the games and will also reveal updates, announcements, and new information. Make sure you tune in every time. Below is the schedule:

Day 1 Signature Developer Panels

QuakeCon 2021 is open!2.30 p.m. ET

Celebrate 25 years of Quake: id Software and Machine Games2.05 PM ET

Marty Stratton and Kevin Cloud from id Software, and Jerk Gustafsson of MachineGames talk about the legacy and impact of Quake’s 25th anniversary.

Deep Dive in Deathloop With Arkane Lyon2.30 p.m. ET

Arkane Lyon gives the community the opportunity to… get involved… in the details for the Deathloop — which includes a discussion on multiplayer.

Fallout76 Making Appalachia Your Own With Fallout Worlds3.30 p.m. ET

Be a member of TheFallout 76As the development team discuss how the game evolves and look into our future plans,Fallout WorldsUp-to-date

The Award-Winning The Elder Scrolls Online With ZeniMax Online Studios3.30 p.m. ET

Rich Lambert and Matt Firor take ESO players into the game to discuss what the new additions are and what players can expect.

Enjoy the Opening of Skyrim together with the creators of BGS4.30 p.m. ET

You are here! “You’re finally awake!” Celebrate Skyrim’s 10-year anniversary. Watch the first moments of Skyrim. The creators will share their insider stories with you and bring back memories from the development process.

DoomMarty and Hugo update the Eternal Studio4:30 PM ET

Hugo Martin and Marty Stratton from id Software keep fans informed about everything that’s happening in Doom Eternal.

The full stream schedule

QuakeCon 2021 also features Day 1 Signature Developer Panels. QuakeCon 2021 will include three days full of panels featuring guests stars, charities and community members. Additional details about each of the panels, including full panel descriptions, can be found online at www.QuakeCon.org.

Thursday, August 19

ANZ – Fallout 76 Final-Game Guide 11. ET

11. ET ANZ – Fallout76 Playing with UFC Middleweight Rob Whittaker12:20 a.m. ET

Friday, August 20

UK Stream Team Build a-Thon: Fallout 76 9:00 a.m. ET

9:00 a.m. ET UK – Let’s talk Quake With Digital Foundry 10:00 a.m. ET

10:00 a.m. ET Deathloop meets its Makers 2:05 p.m. ET

2:05 p.m. ET WeRateDog’s Matt Nelson & Pete Hines Rate Dogs & Other: 3.30 p.m. ET

3.30 p.m. ET Code Orange vs Quake music video debut: 4.15 p.m. ET

4.15 p.m. ET Anna Maree, Fundraising and Raising Heck: Alienware 5.30 p.m. ET

5.30 p.m. ET The Elder Scrolls Online Dungeon Speed Race Competition: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Trivium presents an exclusive musical performance 8.30 p.m. ET

8.30 p.m. ET Skyrim 10 The Anniversary Interactive Fun Run With Gus Johnson 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET ANZ – The Elder Scrolls Online Mates of Oblivion Dungeon runs: 12:20 a.m. ET

12:20 a.m. ET ANZ – The Elder Scrolls Online – MissMollyMakes an Epic Banquet1.45 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 21

UK – Doom Eternal – ‘Prayer vs Slayer’: 9:00 a.m. ET

9:00 a.m. ET UK Stream Team – ESO – Through Flames of Ambition 10:00 a.m. ET

10:00 a.m. ET Doom Eternal Battlemode Community Bonanza This is: 2:05 p.m. ET

2:05 p.m. ET Fallout76 C.A.M.P. You can love it or nuke it: 3.30 p.m. ET

3.30 p.m. ET Quake World Championship Grand finals: 4.45 PM ET ET

4.45 PM ET ET T The Elder Scrolls Online Live Art Creation6:30 p.m. ET

Charity Initiatives

QuakeCon is proud to continue the legacy of QuakeCon in both a local and global way. QuakeConviewers can now donate directly to QuakeConstream organizations, such as Asian Americans Advancing Justice, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and The Trevor Project and UNICEF.

QuakeCon has also the exclusive “Pugcubus”, and “Catloop,” apparel available for purchase. Custom Ink will share all proceeds from these shirts with our Dallas-based animal adoption partner.Dallas Pets AliveAs well asFour PawsA global organization for animal welfare.Get this year’s shirtsHere.

Get free in-game goodies

QuakeCon wouldn’t exist without giveaways, and this year it is. Here are some highlights.

DoomEternal QuakeCon Slayer skin

Doom All players have access to a free QuakeCon Skin, Icon, and badge for all platforms. From August 19 to September 2, available.

ESO Twitch Drops

Players who have their Elder Scrolls Online and Twitch accounts linked through account.elderscrollsonline.com and watch for the minimum required time (15 minutes) during any of the ESO streams will receive a Twitch Drop containing one Ouroboros Crown Crate and one Flame Atronach Pack Wolf pet.

Quake Champions Hair

Register to Quake Champions and you will receive the QuakeCon 2021 Gauntlet weapon Skin, Profile Icon, and Nameplate. This offer is available until August 23.

And Prizes

You can also get items in-game. There are many chances to win cool stuff by following our streams or entering our contests on social media. We have exclusive products and some amazing prizes from our partners. For more information, follow @QuakeCon and @Bethesda on Twitter.

QuakeCon Massive Sale

QuakeCon 2021 Bethesda sale across digital storesfronts. Huge discounts on selected Bethesda titles, such as 67% discount Fallout 76 and 75% off Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition. 85% Discount on Dishonored 2 Deluxe Edition.

QuakeCon Twitch Official Team

Playing and sharing games with friends in the BYOC is the core of QuakeCon, and this year the global QuakeCon community will once again unite and connect through the official QuakeCon Twitch Team. QuakeCon will be celebrated by the Team. They’ll also play and share games and raise funds for QuakeCon-supported charities.