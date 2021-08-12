Rahul scores 100 as India wins the opening day









Highlights from day one of the second Test between England and India at Lord’s

Highlights of Day 1 of the Second Test Between England and India, Lord's

KL Rahul scored a stunning 127 not as India won the first Test at Lord’s despite James Anderson’s efforts to bring back England.

Anderson (2-52) who was doubtful to play the morning before the match, dismissed Rohit Singh and Cheteshwar pujara with a six-over victory spell that ended just prior to tea. It promised much more.

After the break, Virat Kohli (42) returned to the field with the sun shining, vastly improved conditions for batsmanship, and scored 117 runs before Ollie Robinson (447), picked up the India captain and edged towards the first slip late in the afternoon.

England vs India Live on

Ollie Robinson got his first wicket of the second Test as Virat Kohli departed for 42, giving England a late boost on day one

Opening batsmen Rahul (83) and Rohit (83) had earlier produced an excellent display of top-order cricket against some skilled England bowling. They did this in overcast conditions which were crucial in convincing Joe Root to take the toss.

They shared a 126 run stand that displayed an amazing combination of patience, technique and good judgment – until Rohit was deceived.

Rohit was beaten on the outside by the same right-hander who had hit the ball earlier, and Rohit was finally undone by the beauty that came in too late to beat him.

Anderson ran to Pujara (9), and picked him up cheaply shortly thereafter. However, Kohli (the fast bowler who had been dismissed in the first Test for a golden duck) was wisely protected from the strike. Rahul and Rahul continued building on India’s solid foundations that evening, just before Robinson’s final strike with the new ball.

KL Rahul's tremendous century put India in a commanding position on the first day of the second Test against England

The opening of the “Home of Cricket” had been delayed twice by rain, and an early lunch was also called after the skies opened to disrupt a more sedate session. England would have felt aggrieved that it finished wicketless.

India’s openers were always vigilant and added just 11 runs in the first 10 overs. Their first boundary arrived on the 13th. This caused a frenzy as Rohit hit four fours off Sam Curran’s next over.

Indian opener Rohit acknowledges Lord’s people as he raises his half-century.

Rohit assumed the role as the dominant partner and hooked Mark Wood for six. He then charged Rohit in flat-batting four to the 93mph-bowler after the break, when he raced past an 83-ball fifty.

Rahul was, however, still circumspect and contributed just 16 to the century-opening stand. However, he began to loosen the chains as the 41st boundary came in with a stunning straight six while skipping down to Moeen Ali.

England was desperate for a breakthrough and found it through Anderson. Anderson used Anderson’s Lord’s slope at the Pavilion End to great effect. He got Rohit to come back late, beating his defenses.

James Anderson produced a beautiful delivery to pick up the wicket of Rohit Sharma for 83

The rusty Pujara did not last the 23 deliveries. Anderson had an initial lbw shout at him on 0. England wasted a review. Anderson then found his outside edge with two. But the ball was unable to pass through the gap between the slips.

England was fortunate to have three catchers, with Rory Burns in a fourth-slip spot. As Pujara tried to catch another one just before tea, Jonny Baileystow arrived at the scene and snatched up the third chance.

James Anderson had Cheteshwar Pujara caught in the slips by Jonny Bairstow for nine

Lord’s people wanted Anderson to face Kohli. Pujara had taken his wicket with the final ball of the over. Rahul intelligently took the strike to the interval, passing 50.

He was already subdued by the crowd, Kohli had his eyes in a bit and the “battle” ended after only two balls. Anderson had played a magnificent nine over spell.

As conditions improved for batting in the evening session the Rahul and Kohli cashed in. The former scored a well-deserved sixth Test run, while Kohli made his 212th delivery, a long, straight, short-hop from Wood, away to the boundary.

Although the second ball brought about an important breakthrough, it was Robinson who provided Root with the opportunity to win. Anderson’s outside edge had been found in the preceding over but it was not enough to make the slip cordon.

There were no more wickets before the end, but England had time to lose another review on Robinson’s lbw shout Ajinkya Rahane was sliding down his leg.

Day two of the Test match between India and England at Lord’s will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports The Hundred.