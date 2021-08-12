Record set by Victoria Derbyshire, red-faced An embarrassing gaffe by BBC News goes viral

BBC anchor Victoria Derbyshire has fronted some of the country’s biggest moments during political events. After an embarrassing encounter, Victoria Derbyshire has now spoken out live to the nation.

Victoria, 52 years old, was exposed during the 9am broadcast. The veteran journalist was behind the morning bulletin, but she was not visible as the camera paned through the studio.

- Advertisement -

She was seen standing behind a computer desk and bending her knees as the opening credits started to play for viewers.

Victoria disappeared as the credits approached. The broadcaster picked up Victoria’s heavy breathing and then she exclaimed, “Oh My God!” while appearing to still be struggling.

Victoria was able to enter the shot a few seconds later and said: “Sorry for that delay. Good morning.”

READ MORE: Matt Baker hits back at criticism over BBC Olympics commentator role