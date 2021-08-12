Restaurants can benefit from Tablevibe’s Customer Surveys, which are backed by YC Reduce their dependence on delivery apps

Food delivery apps offer convenience for customers, but a host of headaches for restaurants, like commissions as high as 40% and very few tools to build customer loyalty. Based in Singapore, Tablevibe wants to help restaurants reduce their reliance on third-party delivery apps and help them get more direct orders and returning customers. This startup is part of Y Combinator’s current batch. It will host its Demo Day at end of the month.

Two former Googlers are part of Tablevibe’s founding group: JeroenRutten (formerly the head of Google Search in APAC’s product strategy) and Sneep, which was responsible for Google Search’s app development strategy. He also managed large sales teams. Guido Caldara is the chief technology officer at Tablevibe and a teacher at Le Wagon’s coding bootcamp.

- Advertisement -

Rutten, the chief executive officer of Tablevibe, saw a Singapore restaurant that was using paper feedback forms. This inspired Rutten to create Tablevibe.

TechCrunch asked him if he thought that a paper form would be too cumbersome, as they have to enter all their data in an Excel spreadsheet. How is the owner of a restaurant going to receive actionable feedback from customers based on Excel spreadsheet data?

They began work on Tablevibe’s first version, using simple Google Forms to serve dine-in customers, as well as Google Data Studio dashboards. The initial release was tested with three restaurants before COVID-19. The team discovered that Tablevibe was more effective than paper forms and had more repeat customers. They also found it to be more profitable, as they get a reward for filling in surveys.

After the pandemic, restaurants were forced to shift to delivery. While the team retained their original idea for feedback forms, they started to use QR codes attached to takeout containers. Customers can scan the QR code and complete a survey to receive an incentive. However, the customer cannot redeem the free or discounted item through any third-party delivery app. Only direct orders at the restaurant are eligible for the coupon codes.

- Advertisement -

Although restaurants can create their own surveys, about 80% of respondents use Tablevibe templates. These are easy to complete since the majority of questions only ask for ratings between one and five stars. Customers also have an option to leave feedback. For dine-in, customers fill in their names and email addresses and rank the atmosphere and food. Customers are asked which app they use to order delivery.

Tablevibe integrates with Google Reviews. If someone rates a restaurant highly, Tablevibe will ask them if they would like to make that rating public. You can also follow the restaurant’s Instagram or Facebook profile.

Tablevibe caters to dine in customers by working with F&B restaurants that operate multiple locations, such as Merci Marcel and Lo and Behold Group. Most users of Tablevibe’s delivery service are small restaurants with one location. Cloud kitchens such as CloudEats are also available.

Sneep is Tablevibe’s chief operational officer. He stated that “Restaurants want to be able to grow and own their customers.” The first is to know who your customers really are and what their experiences were. This is where we can assist. We also help customers by rewarding them for reordering with restaurants.

Tablevibe has received over 25,000 customer reviews so far. This data allows the company to determine which incentives might be most appealing to get someone to scan a QR code at a restaurant and complete a survey.

- Advertisement -

Tablevibe founders claim it delivers more than 100x ROI to clients. Merci Marcel, for example, did an assessment and found that Tablevibe had a 103x return on investment. This was based upon the amount of customers who claimed incentives and average order value. It also considered how many people posted a 5-star Google Review, and how much business they drove to their locations.

Startup plans to grow into English-speaking countries, with a focus on North America and Northern Europe. It’s used in Singapore and other countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium (the United Kingdom), Portugal, Spain, Portugal, and the Philippines.

Rutten stated that Tablevibe is building its development team with the aim of being a “Salesforce to restaurants”, which can assist them in building engagement via delivery and dine-ins as well as capture data that will be used for useful insights.

He stated that the roadmap had two levers. One is to obtain more data, and one is to provide greater intelligence. We are working to integrate Tablevibe with point-of sale systems. Second, we will pull more data publicly from Google Reviews. “We will also develop more marketing tools to leverage customer data so businesses can send emails about new restaurants launches, etc.” Tablevibe plans to eventually use AI to assist restaurants in determining what to do to make their customers happy, such as changing a menu item.

Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 03:11:03 +0000