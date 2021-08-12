Samsung Galaxy Watch users receive both good and poor news Blockbuster movie launch

The new Galaxy Watch models were the most significant announcement at Samsung’s Unpacked products unveiling. Upgraded hardware comes with many new features, including a three-in-1 Bioactive Sensor that can measure your body fat and BMI. You can also track up to 100 types of exercise and take your blood pressure readings from your wrist. All this in a slimmer design.
This all sounds amazing, but Samsung has also introduced a significant new software update. As a joint venture with Google and Korea, this is the Galaxy Watch that has the latest Wear OS software.
New features and integrations will be possible with third-party Google Play Apps. You can quickly download compatible apps to your watch once you have installed them on your phone. You can also set custom times for your watch and block unwanted calls.
Wear OS also features a new watch face design tool that allows designers to create watch faces for customers.
It sounds great. All these specs are only available for those who buy the Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The old OS Tizen will continue to be available on older models such as the Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the Galaxy Watch 3.
Tizen doesn’t have a wide selection of third party apps, and it isn’t as easy to integrate with Android phones. This is disappointing news for anyone who had hoped to not have to spend a lot on a watch.
Samsung claims that all older smartwatch models will continue to receive software updates until at least three years from the date they were launched. Galaxy Watch 3 will be covered up to August 2023.
Teg Donsanjh was Director of Connected Services Technology at Samsung Electronics UK & Ireland. He said: “From our new BioActive Sensor, to our brand-new WearOS – created in partnership with Google – the Galaxy Watch4 series has been built to provide our customers a deeper and more useful understanding of their overall well-being.”
Pre-orders for the new Galaxy Watch range can be made starting August 11. Prices start at PS259 (standard wearable) and go up to PS359 for the Galaxy Watch Classic.
