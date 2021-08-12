Starform, a Seattle studio founded by Z2, raises $5M from its veterans to help it grow and launch Social games

Seattle-based game studio Starform has raised $5 million. This money will be used to further develop its first game and to create a team for a second one. The startup’s first unannounced project is a mobile and PC-based team-based 5v5 arena. It currently has a closed beta.

Starform was founded in 2018 by Lou Fasulo, Taylor Daynes, Josh Rosen, and Jason English, all of whom formerly worked at the Seattle-based mobile studio Z2 before its acquisition by King in 2015.

The $5 million is a seed round led by the multi-national, gaming-focused venture capital firm BITKRAFT Ventures, with participation from Global Founders Capital, Vgames, and Dune Ventures.

Malte Barth (founder general partner at BITKRAFT) said, “We are thrilled to partner with a skilled 2nd-time founder team.” Starform is a strong and unique culture that focuses on building games that resonate deeply with their community.

Since its last round of funding in 2019, Starform’s team has grown to 11 people, which includes developers with experience from ArenaNet, Amazon, and Big Fish Games. It plans to hire more for its second internal team.

Starform CEO Fasulo stated that “We are big believers in social gaming.” We want people to come together to share experiences and to have the chance to face challenges together.

Fasulo says that Starform has no plans for the new Starform team. The team doesn’t have any specific projects in mind and they are open to exploring what comes up once they form their second team. Only two guidelines are in place: whether the game could last 5-10 years and if it can appeal to global markets.

Fasulo stated, “We will gather people who are eager to work together.” And what the team does as a group will be reflected in their actions. At the moment, we don’t plan on playing a particular game. “We believe that the team will discover the perfect opportunity to build something they are passionate about.”

He said, “Game development is kinda the ultimate team sport.” The most difficult challenges of game development are the creative ones. They include making it fun and making it last. Making the gameplay scaleable, creating the best commercial strategies, and making the product stand out. Ideas can flow when people are sensitive and attuned to one another.

